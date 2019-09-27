|
|
Patricia Scheurich
Louisville - Patricia Lynn Schlenk Scheurich of Louisville, Kentucky, daughter of Robert Bruce Schlenk, Sr., Step-Mother, Vicki Schlenk and preceded in death by her Mother Barbara Louise Norris Schlenk. She was born July 2, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky. She died at Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Louisville. Age: 64 She had a passion for cooking, love for art and painting, gardening, and a wonderful sense of humor.
She united in marriage to the love of her life for 43 years Leo Dan Scheurich.
Besides her Father, she is survived by one daughter that she loved with all her heart, Allistair Blake Scheurich. Memorial service will be held at 4pm on Sunday, September 29, at Pearson's Funeral Home. Visitation on Sunday from 1pm until the time of the service at 4.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society (1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B, Louisville, KY 40222)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019