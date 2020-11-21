Patricia "Pat" ShaverCrestwood - Patricia Mary Shaver, 65, of Crestwood, KY passed away surrounded by family at the Norton Hospital on November 18th, 2020. Pat was a loving wife to her husband, Rich Shaver, of 32 years. They met in Atlanta, Georgia. Rich waited two weeks to call her back and Pat never let him forget it! They married and were inseparable after remaining in Atlanta, Georgia where they had two children and then moved to Crestwood, KY.Patricia was a caring and selfless Mom to her two daughters, Brittany and Kristen Shaver. Everyone who interacted with Pat, knew everything about her daughters and their lives. The girls were her pride and joy. Rich lovingly referred to Pat as a "helicopter Mom." She was so proud to have her girls and they couldn't have felt more blessed to have her as their mother. Patricia valued her family more than anything else and she had four siblings, JoAnn Kleekamp, Karen Maune, Neil Maune and Steve Maune. She spent most of her free time with family including vacations, card games, and girl's trips shopping.Pat worked as an IT Trainer at Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) for 25 years and had planned to retire in 2021. She was dedicated and devoted, and many of her coworkers doubled as her dear friends. Pat was a faithful Christian woman and an active member of Northeast Christian Church with her husband, Rich. Pat spent many weekends volunteering during the services and at numerous events. Pat was also on the committee for the Oldham County Community Scholarships. She helped select scholarship winners and communicated with many local businesses for their support. She highly valued education and wanted to give everyone the chance to succeed.She is in Heaven, pain free and is joyfully reunited with her parents, Oscar and Helen, her sister Karen, her sister-in-law Summer, her father-in-law Walter Shaver and her beloved pets Decker, Jake and Jewel. She is dearly loved and will be forever missed, but we all look forward to the day when we can see her smile and hear her laugh again in Heaven.Her "Celebration of Life Ceremony" will be held on Tuesday, November 24th from 11:00-1:00PM. There will be a planned visitation during this time at Northeast Christian Church, 9900 Brownsboro Road, Louisville KY 40241. Visitors are welcome to attend and will be rotated due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Oldham County Community Scholarships (Pat Shaver's Gift), where the family will give a scholarship in her honor. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com