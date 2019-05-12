Services
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens West
Shepherdsville - Patricia E. Sherrard age 68 of Louisville South End returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.She was preceded in death by her parents Tilman and Louise Bowles. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jimmy and his wife Chastity Sherrard; sisters, Caroyn Blair, Sharon Kane, Jenny Ater and Charlene (Bugsy) Smith; brothers, Bill Hosay, Wayne Bowles, Don (Ducky) Bowles and Richard Bowles; grandchildren, Tyler and Allison Sherrard and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Louisville Memorial Gardens West 4400 Dixie Highway. Friends may pay their respects from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Hardy-Close Funeral Home 285 S. Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Obituary on www.hardyclosefuneralhome.com
