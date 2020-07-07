1/1
Patricia Sletten
Patricia Sletten

Louisville - Patricia Sletten, 74, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 in Norfolk, VA.

She was a former assembly worker for Team Industries, a member of Good News Baptist Church (Chesapeake, VA) and a devoted homemaker.

Patricia is survived by her children Jackie Lee (Cecil), Shannon Bonds, Richard Sletten, Melissa Sletten, Teddy Sletten, and Ruby Madden (Pete); a sister, Mary Miles; 17 grandchildren; 12 ½ great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Lawrence Sletten; a son, Dean Sletten, and siblings Geneva Miles and Edward Miles.

Visitation will be held from 11-2 Friday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by a graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
5029339000
