Patricia SlettenLouisville - Patricia Sletten, 74, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 in Norfolk, VA.She was a former assembly worker for Team Industries, a member of Good News Baptist Church (Chesapeake, VA) and a devoted homemaker.Patricia is survived by her children Jackie Lee (Cecil), Shannon Bonds, Richard Sletten, Melissa Sletten, Teddy Sletten, and Ruby Madden (Pete); a sister, Mary Miles; 17 grandchildren; 12 ½ great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Lawrence Sletten; a son, Dean Sletten, and siblings Geneva Miles and Edward Miles.Visitation will be held from 11-2 Friday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by a graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens.