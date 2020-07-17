Patricia Stewart Gilbert



New York City, NY - Patricia Stewart Gilbert, born November 9, 1929, died peacefully on July 10, 2020. Pat was born in Harlingen, TX, and grew up near Dallas. She lived in Louisville between 1967 and 1987, where she raised a family and held leadership positions in numerous not-for-profit organizations. After receiving an M.A. in Political Science at the University of Louisville, and with a deep commitment to public service, Pat held government positions overseeing job training. Pat also worked with her husband Dennis at their company publishing a database of public opinion polls. Pat loved sailing and travel with Dennis, and their 37 years of marriage were full of love, respect, and devotion. Pat is mourned by her husband and three loving children, Judy Rodgers, Geoffrey Stewart, and Craig Stewart, and her daughters-in-law Sandra Pinkard and Emily Remes. In addition, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren will miss her warmth and love.









