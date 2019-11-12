Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Patricia Craig
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr
2931 Pindell Ave
Louisville, KY
Patricia Strothman Craig


1940 - 2019
On Saturday, November 9th, 2019, Patricia Strothman Craig, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 79. She was born on January 2, 1940.

She enjoyed life with her loving husband Paul L Craig for over 59 years. She was a Registered Nurse. Of all of her accomplishment, she was most proud of her family.

Patricia Craig was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Catherine Strothman and her sister Marilyn Edgar.

Patricia Craig is survived by her loving husband Paul Craig; Sisters Wanda L. Strothman, Dolores Warren; Children Richard A. Craig (Linda), Susan J. Harrison (Jim), Kent L. Craig (Michele), and Stephen M. Craig (Barbara); 5 Grandchildren Christy M. Gearheart (Jason), Stephanie J. Bogard (Josh), Paul C. Craig, Leah A. Harrison, and Sarah A. Craig; 2 Great Grandchildren Cate M. Gearheart and Luke A. Gearheart.

The mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Stephen Martyr (2931 Pindell Ave. Louisville, Ky 40217) with Burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery after mass. Visitation will be held at Bosse Funeral Home Wednesday 13, 2019 from 2PM-8PM (1355 Ellison Ave. Louisville, Ky 40204).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
