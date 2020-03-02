|
|
Patricia Tierney
Louisville - Patricia Tierney, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 1st.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Leo Tierney and was born July 19, 1933 in Louisville. She was a graduate of Presentation Academy as well as Spalding College where she pursued her degree in education. She went on to receive her master's degree from the University of Louisville while raising her six children.
She retired from teaching after twenty plus years and left lasting memories for so many students at St. Polycarp and Frost Middle School where she taught most of those years.
Pat will be truly missed by all the people whose lives she touched but her spirit will live on in all those she loved and all those who loved her.
Patricia is survived by her children, Leo Tierney III, his wife Debi and their children, Lauren, Cullen, and Shaine; Theresa Tierney Hayden, her husband Rick, and their children, Rachel, Spencer, and Dane; David Tierney, his wife Diane, and their children, Matthew, Aaron, and Trevor; Patrick Tierney, his wife Andrea, and their children, Patrick and Aiden; Thomas Tierney, his wife Jean, and their daughter Aileen; Joni Tierney and her children, Darien and Kelsey. Pat was also blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 6th from St. Albert the Great Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Right to Life. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020