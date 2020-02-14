|
|
Patricia "Pat" Weaver
Louisville -
Patricia "Pat" Weaver, 78, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020.
She was a beloved mother and grandmother. She was the owner of 3-Way Food Mart and a member of Westport Road Baptist Church. She was an avid golfer, gardener and loved to fish. She had a beautiful smile and a great sense of humor. She will be missed dearly by those who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Bob Weaver, Sr., her son, Joe Weaver, her parents, Franklin and Josephine Jordan and her sister, Nancy Jordan.
She is survived by her sons, Skip Weaver (Cathy), Darrell Weaver (Karen), her daughter, Jeanine Gibson (Mark), her daughter-in-law, Julie Weaver, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two brothers, John Jordan and Frank Jordan and her sister, Debbie Payne.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19th at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd from 2-8pm. Funeral service will be 11am Thursday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020