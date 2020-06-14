Patricia "Pat" Webb
1938 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Webb

Louisville - Patricia "Pat" Webb, 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Pat was a member of Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church. Pat was one of three nurses who started the clinical program of Hospice in Louisville in 1978, and volunteered with that program for 40 years. She was a recipient of a WLKY Bell Award for her volunteer work.

Pat was born on November 22, 1938 in Reynolds, Illinois to Raymond and Helen Blaser. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Leslie Blaser.

Pat is survived by her loving Husband of 59 years, George Webb, Son, Jeffrey Webb, Daughter, Diane Webb, Grandchildren, Ella Webb, Noah Webb, and C.J. Burton.

There will be a memorial service for Pat at a later date.

The family requests that contributions in Patricia's memory be made to Hosparus Health Inc.

Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
