Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
914 Old Harrods Creek Road
Louisville, KY
Louisville - 89, passed away on Thanksgiving, November 28,2019.

She was preceded in life by her husband, Howard Webb. She was a mother, daughter, wife, and sister. In her life, she was a girl scout leader, and catechism teacher many years ago. She worked at Nasa and for Chase Bank in her lifetime. She was also an avid dancer, and often did line dancing for nursing homes. She was devoted to Epiphany and St. Margaret Mary churches and had great faith.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Speaker; her sister, Dora Garnier; her children, Deborah Webb, Giselle Miller, Randall Webb; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church 914 Old Harrods Creek Road Louisville, KY 40223. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.,Louisville, Ky 40205. Burial will be at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
