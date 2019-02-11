Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Yvonne Hudson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Yvonne Hudson Obituary
Patricia Yvonne Hudson

Louisville - age 64, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Despite Patricia's disability from Polio and fight with breast cancer, she never lost her sunny and fiery disposition. She will be most remembered for her love of bright colors, her happiness, and the joy she brought to those around her.

She was preceded in death by her step-father, Carl Oberlies.

She is survived by her mother, Lillian Cundiff Oberlies; father, Charles Hudson; son, Chris Collier; sisters, Marilyn Hudson, and Camille Hudson; half-brother, Charles Ray Hudson (Jenny); half-sister, Susan Rae Hudson; and granddaughter, Elisha Collier.

A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. We ask that in honor of Patricia's personality that you join us in celebrating with wearing bright colors and sparkles.

Memorial visitation will be from 11 AM - 12 PM on Saturday at Owen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made The Humane Society (humanesociety.org) or in honor of Patricia's fight with breast cancer to (komen.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.