Patricia Yvonne Hudson
Louisville - age 64, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Despite Patricia's disability from Polio and fight with breast cancer, she never lost her sunny and fiery disposition. She will be most remembered for her love of bright colors, her happiness, and the joy she brought to those around her.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Carl Oberlies.
She is survived by her mother, Lillian Cundiff Oberlies; father, Charles Hudson; son, Chris Collier; sisters, Marilyn Hudson, and Camille Hudson; half-brother, Charles Ray Hudson (Jenny); half-sister, Susan Rae Hudson; and granddaughter, Elisha Collier.
A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. We ask that in honor of Patricia's personality that you join us in celebrating with wearing bright colors and sparkles.
Memorial visitation will be from 11 AM - 12 PM on Saturday at Owen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made The Humane Society (humanesociety.org) or in honor of Patricia's fight with breast cancer to (komen.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019