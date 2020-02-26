|
Patrick A. "Pat" Sandifer
Louisville - passed away, Monday, February 24 at the Nazareth Home. Patrick was known to be early for everything was a young 96. He was highly devoted to his family and a man who got more out of less than anyone imaginable.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita Maureen Richards Sandifer; parents, Robert L. and Rosa B Hourigan Sandifer; brothers, Robert and Kenny; sisters, Ida Orkies, and Rose King.
Pat served in the Navy aboard the USS Boggs DMS3 in WWII. He worked for the Creasy Grocery Company for 40+ years and then retired from Dale Sales in 1985. After retirement he worked for Campbell Soup and several Food Brokers. Patrick was a founding member of St. Pius X parish (now John Paul), and longtime member of Midland Trail GC.
Survivors include his children, Patricia Stumpf (Larry), Richards (Rick) Sandifer (Debra); five grandchildren, Larry and Kevin Stumpf, Tiffany Boeckman, Scott and Ty Sandifer; eleven great grandchildren, Jordyn, Meredith, Bailey, Avery, Sydney, Evan, Rylee, Jak, Reese,Rolen, and Lily.
A special thanks to the Nazareth Home for a fantastic six years.
Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home. A mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane Louisville, KY 40220. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road, 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020