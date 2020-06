Patrick BallengerLawrenceville - Patrick Ervin Ballenger, age 52 of Lawrenceville, GA died June 5, 2020. Mr. Ballenger was born in Portsmouth, VA and Graduated from duPont Manual High School in 1986 and pursued a career in Engineering after graduating General Motors Institute(now called Kettering University). He married the love of his life, Melissa Ballenger on Valentines Day in 1998, and began a family in Louisville, Kentucky. They later moved to Georgia and settled in the city of Lawrenceville where Mr. Ballenger was an Engineer implementation Specialist for Alogent Company. Mr. Ballenger was a talented musician playing many instruments including the saxophone which he often displayed in a live jazz band of friends. He also enjoyed cooking and gaming as a hobby. Mr Ballenger was a kind heart and spirit and will be missed as a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Ballenger; children, Brian Henderson (Timbreah) of Duluth, GA, Patricia Ballenger of Lawrencville, GA and Patrick Taylor Ballenger of Lawrenceville, GA; grandson, Brian James Henderson of Duluth, GA; mother, Clara Ballenger of Louisville, KY; sisters, Pamela Ballenger and Joyce Ballenger, both of Louisville, KY and Jackie Ballenger of Anchorage, AK. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com . Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel (770) 476-2535.