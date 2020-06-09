Patrick Ballenger
Patrick Ballenger

Lawrenceville - Patrick Ervin Ballenger, age 52 of Lawrenceville, GA died June 5, 2020. Mr. Ballenger was born in Portsmouth, VA and Graduated from duPont Manual High School in 1986 and pursued a career in Engineering after graduating General Motors Institute(now called Kettering University). He married the love of his life, Melissa Ballenger on Valentines Day in 1998, and began a family in Louisville, Kentucky. They later moved to Georgia and settled in the city of Lawrenceville where Mr. Ballenger was an Engineer implementation Specialist for Alogent Company. Mr. Ballenger was a talented musician playing many instruments including the saxophone which he often displayed in a live jazz band of friends. He also enjoyed cooking and gaming as a hobby. Mr Ballenger was a kind heart and spirit and will be missed as a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Ballenger; children, Brian Henderson (Timbreah) of Duluth, GA, Patricia Ballenger of Lawrencville, GA and Patrick Taylor Ballenger of Lawrenceville, GA; grandson, Brian James Henderson of Duluth, GA; mother, Clara Ballenger of Louisville, KY; sisters, Pamela Ballenger and Joyce Ballenger, both of Louisville, KY and Jackie Ballenger of Anchorage, AK. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel (770) 476-2535.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
