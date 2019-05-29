|
Patrick Gaus
Louisville - Patrick Michael "Pat" Gaus 62 passed away Monday May 27, 2019 at his home. He was a retired manager for AT&T with over 30 years' experience.
He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth L. and Verna Marie Gaus. Survivors include his loving wife Donna of 40 years., daughters McKensie Gardner (J.D.) , Taylor Gaus and granddaughter Alyssa Shepherd.
Brothers Paul "Sam" Gaus (Melinda), Kenny Joe Gaus (Joni) and Mark Gaus, sisters Paula G. Curl (Neil), Toni Gaus, Mary "Terri" Gaus and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
His funeral will be 11 am Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with entombment at Louisville Memorial Gardens West, visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019