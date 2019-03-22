|
Patrick Gerard Brown
Elizabethtown - Patrick Gerard Brown, 53, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Pat was maintenance engineer at Metalsa where he worked for over 20 years. He was also a passionate guitar player, an avid fisherman, a member of the 1983 class of DeSales High School, and a proud veteran of the Marine Corps.
He is survived by his parents, George Wade and Lessie Lee Brown and siblings, Georgia Marcum, Karen Briggs (Eddie), Steven Brown (Betty), Teresa Cates (Steve), Maureen Mathis, Timothy Brown, Denise Burns (Mark) and Jennifer Gusler. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Pat's visitation will be Sunday, March 24th from 3-8pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral Service will continue at the funeral home Monday at 10am with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019