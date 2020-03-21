|
|
Patrick Gordon Sweat
Louisville - Patrick Gordon Sweat, 62, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was a former employee of US Housing Components, a member of the First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction and the McNeil Masonic Lodge #586 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Sweat; grandparents, Daniel and Lula Belle Sweat and George and Edith Tinnell; a nephew, Matthew Willis and a step-brother, Wendell Masden.
Survivors include his sons, Scott Sweat (Kristen) and Chris Sweat (Lindsey); his mother and step-father, Yvonne "Bonnie" and Kenneth Masden; brother, Steve Sweat (Susan); sister, Cheryl Willis (Steve); step-sisters, Sallye Bradley and Tina Thomas and his grandchildren, Ethan, Ava, Hayden and Parker Sweat.
Funeral services, burial and visitation will all be private.
To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020