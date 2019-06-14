Services
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-4131
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home
Georgetown, IN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home
Georgetown, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Lanesville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Conder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. Conder


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick J. Conder Obituary
Patrick J. Conder

Corydon, In - Corydon, Indiana

Patrick J. Conder, 52, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home in Corydon. He was born In Louisville, Kentucky on March 26, 1967 to James E. and Rama O'Bryan Conder.

He is survived by his mother, his wife Mary Jo Smith Conder, a son, Bryant Anthony Conder of New Albany, IN, a daughter, Hannah Leigh Conder, of Corydon, brothers, Dennis Conder, Timothy Conder, Gary Conder, all of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville. Visitation will begin Sunday, June 16 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Monday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at the Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, Indiana.

Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lanesville, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now