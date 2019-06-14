|
|
Patrick J. Conder
Corydon, In - Corydon, Indiana
Patrick J. Conder, 52, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home in Corydon. He was born In Louisville, Kentucky on March 26, 1967 to James E. and Rama O'Bryan Conder.
He is survived by his mother, his wife Mary Jo Smith Conder, a son, Bryant Anthony Conder of New Albany, IN, a daughter, Hannah Leigh Conder, of Corydon, brothers, Dennis Conder, Timothy Conder, Gary Conder, all of Louisville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville. Visitation will begin Sunday, June 16 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Monday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at the Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, Indiana.
Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lanesville, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 14, 2019