Patrick Joseph Mattingly
Louisville - 70, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Paul and Nancy Lee Mattingly; and brother, Michael.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Michelle Malone Mattingly; children, Rebecca Cox (Paul), Joseph Mattingly, and Caleb Mattingly; sister, Linda Smith (Dave); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat's Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6105 South Third Street. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive. Burial will take place 11 a.m. Friday in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.