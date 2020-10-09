1/1
Patrick Joseph Mattingly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Joseph Mattingly

Louisville - 70, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 7, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Paul and Nancy Lee Mattingly; and brother, Michael.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Michelle Malone Mattingly; children, Rebecca Cox (Paul), Joseph Mattingly, and Caleb Mattingly; sister, Linda Smith (Dave); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat's Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6105 South Third Street. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive. Burial will take place 11 a.m. Friday in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church,
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Burial
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved