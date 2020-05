Patrick Kevin FinneganLouisville - 62, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home in Otto, NC after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Seneca High School and Bellarmine University.Patrick was pre-deceased by his parents John and Juanita Finnegan, and by his sister Karen Rohrer. He is survived by his wife, Susan Finnegan; sister, Lou Anne Hakel (John) of FL; nephew, Dr. Michael Richardson (Gleva) and their children, Kaylin, Finley, and Aiden of CA; brother-in-law, James Rohrer of PA; step-daughter, Julia Reeves of GA; grandchildren, Daniel, Madison, and Mia, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.A graveside service was held Sunday, May, 24, at the Coweta Baptist Church in Otto, NC. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Macon Funeral Home, Franklin, NC, handled the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com