Patrick Kevin Finnegan
Louisville - 62, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home in Otto, NC after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Seneca High School and Bellarmine University.
Patrick was pre-deceased by his parents John and Juanita Finnegan, and by his sister Karen Rohrer. He is survived by his wife, Susan Finnegan; sister, Lou Anne Hakel (John) of FL; nephew, Dr. Michael Richardson (Gleva) and their children, Kaylin, Finley, and Aiden of CA; brother-in-law, James Rohrer of PA; step-daughter, Julia Reeves of GA; grandchildren, Daniel, Madison, and Mia, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service was held Sunday, May, 24, at the Coweta Baptist Church in Otto, NC. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Macon Funeral Home, Franklin, NC, handled the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com
Louisville - 62, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home in Otto, NC after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Seneca High School and Bellarmine University.
Patrick was pre-deceased by his parents John and Juanita Finnegan, and by his sister Karen Rohrer. He is survived by his wife, Susan Finnegan; sister, Lou Anne Hakel (John) of FL; nephew, Dr. Michael Richardson (Gleva) and their children, Kaylin, Finley, and Aiden of CA; brother-in-law, James Rohrer of PA; step-daughter, Julia Reeves of GA; grandchildren, Daniel, Madison, and Mia, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service was held Sunday, May, 24, at the Coweta Baptist Church in Otto, NC. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Macon Funeral Home, Franklin, NC, handled the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.