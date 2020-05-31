Patrick Kevin Finnegan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Kevin Finnegan

Louisville - 62, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home in Otto, NC after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Seneca High School and Bellarmine University.

Patrick was pre-deceased by his parents John and Juanita Finnegan, and by his sister Karen Rohrer. He is survived by his wife, Susan Finnegan; sister, Lou Anne Hakel (John) of FL; nephew, Dr. Michael Richardson (Gleva) and their children, Kaylin, Finley, and Aiden of CA; brother-in-law, James Rohrer of PA; step-daughter, Julia Reeves of GA; grandchildren, Daniel, Madison, and Mia, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside service was held Sunday, May, 24, at the Coweta Baptist Church in Otto, NC. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Macon Funeral Home, Franklin, NC, handled the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved