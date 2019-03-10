|
Patrick Leo Devine Sr
Louisville - 77 passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born on December 1, 1941 to the late James J. And Veronica M. Devine. Pat was a foreman for River City Development and a bricklayer for 40 yrs.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ellen Rowe, Verna Lee Morgan; brother, James J. Devine. He is survived by his wife of 57 year, Patricia Bigot Devine; son, Patrick Leo Devine Jr.; daughter, Karon Anne Whelan; grandchildren, Patrick, Megan, Melissa, Daniel and great granddaughter, Allison; sister, Sadie Marie Hartlage; brother, Michael W. Devine.
Pat was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and wildlife. Those who wish may donate in Pat's name to Hosparus of Louisville. Cremation was chosen.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019