Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Patrick Bisinger
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Patrick M. "Pat" Bisinger


1963 - 2019
Patrick M. "Pat" Bisinger Obituary
Patrick "Pat" M. Bisinger

Clarksville, Indiana - Patrick "Pat" M. Bisinger, 55 years of age, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019. He was born April 13, 1963 in New Albany, a 1981 graduate of Clarksville High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Pat was the maintenance manager at Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies in Scottsburg.

He is survived by his daughters, Amy Dunn (Kevin), Jessica Curry (Drew), grandchildren, Peyton and Skylar Dunn, father, Irvin Bisinger (Vivian), mother, Mary Jones (Larry), brothers, Steve Bisinger (Cheryl), and Jason Bisinger, uncle, Bill Schuler (Kay), nephew, Josh Bisinger, nieces, Whitney Snook, and Savanna Williams, cousin, Dena Tromble, former wife, Maggie Anderson, former sister-in-law, Sheila Bisinger, and grand dog, Caesar/Numb Nuts.

Visitation will be 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday in the Kraft funeral chapel with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the .

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
