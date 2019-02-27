|
Patrick "Pat" M. Bisinger
Clarksville, Indiana - Patrick "Pat" M. Bisinger, 55 years of age, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019. He was born April 13, 1963 in New Albany, a 1981 graduate of Clarksville High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Pat was the maintenance manager at Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies in Scottsburg.
He is survived by his daughters, Amy Dunn (Kevin), Jessica Curry (Drew), grandchildren, Peyton and Skylar Dunn, father, Irvin Bisinger (Vivian), mother, Mary Jones (Larry), brothers, Steve Bisinger (Cheryl), and Jason Bisinger, uncle, Bill Schuler (Kay), nephew, Josh Bisinger, nieces, Whitney Snook, and Savanna Williams, cousin, Dena Tromble, former wife, Maggie Anderson, former sister-in-law, Sheila Bisinger, and grand dog, Caesar/Numb Nuts.
Visitation will be 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday in the Kraft funeral chapel with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019