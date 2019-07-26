|
|
Patrick M. "Pat" King
Louisville - KING, Patrick M "Pat," passed away on July 24th at 1:43 p.m. in the Nazareth Home, surrounded by his family.
Born on September 10, 1929, in Louisville, KY to Patrick and Gertrude King, Patrick was the second of their two sons. He was predeceased by his first wife of 50 years, Beverly, his parents, his daughter Susan, his grandson, Nicholas, great grand daughter, Cora and his older brother, Jim.
He was a partner in Stewart Mechanical Enterprises, Inc. a mechanical contracting firm specializing in heating, ventilation, plumbing and air-conditioning founded by James G. Stewart in 1953. George Duthie joined the firm in 1953 and Pat arrived later to start its plumbing and industrial piping division. Pat and George began buying the firm from Stewart in 1962 and became its sole owners. He loved his work and was always excited about the variety of projects such as the Land Pavillion at EPCOT Center in Buena Vista, Fl, many Holiday Inns, power plants, breweries and dynamite factories. The company worked in most states as well as Puerto Rico and California. He was a contractor, philanthropist, friend, devoted husband, and wonderful father and grandfather. Most of all, he was a true gentleman, who never failed to open a door or pull out a chair for a lady. He adored his wife Beverly, and after she passed, was blessed to have found love again with Helen McGee, his beloved second wife. They married on June 17, 2011.
He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School where he was a basketball star. He trained as a plumber, became a master plumber and eventually a partner with Stewart Mechanical Enterprises, Inc. Although he had a busy work and family life, he served on the board of Boys Haven and was involved in Maryhurst and The Little Sisters of the Poor, as well as many other good causes He was a devout Catholic and over the years regularly attended services at Holy Trinity, Holy Spirit, and St. Agnes parishes.
Pat cherished his faith, family, friends, and his time on the golf course. He was a member at Audubon Country Club, as well as Harmony Landing, enjoying good times playing golf with his many friends. He liked to travel, and loved a long walk on the beach. He was a mostly self-educated man with a keen interest in history, and world affairs.
He is is survived by his loving wife, Helen. He was a generous and loving father to a family consisting of five children, Judy Peters of Sarasota, Fl, Patrick J. (Mary) of Louisville, KY, Nancy (Jim) Kuhns of Louisville, KY, and Sally (Richard) Blake of Lexington, KY. He was a proud grandfather to Erika Sheets, Carey, Jim and Michael Peters, Brian and Christopher Jones, Patrick, John D. King and Sarah Staben, James and Lindsey Kuhns, and Katherine Vogelsang, Emily Ward and Rachel Blake. He was fortunate to be the great grandfather of Anja and Naia Peters, David and Skylar Sheets, Ryan, Clayton and Patrick Jones, Evie Gardner and Ada Peters, and stepfather to Martin McGee, Susan Brooks, Paul (Angie) McGee and Amy Ellis.
The family would like to thank Melissa Coughenour and the staff at Magnolia Springs and Dr. Jane Cornett and the staff at the Nazareth Home.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28 from 2-6pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. His Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 29 at 10am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40205, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
For those that wish, the family asks that donations in his honor be made to Little Sisters of the Poor and Maryhurst.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 26, 2019