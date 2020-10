Or Copy this URL to Share

Patrick N. Smith



Louisville - 33, passed away October 17, 2020.



Survivors include his son; Zaire Smith, step-son; Demyrae Todd; his mother; Norma Woodfork, his father; David Martin, his companion; Deleisa Graham and a host of brothers, sisters and other relatives and friends.



Services are private.



G. C. Williams in charge.









