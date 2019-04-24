Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Patrick Walsh
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Vigil
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church
1104 South 6 th
Patrick Raphael Walsh


Louisville - Patrick Raphael Walsh died unexpectedly at age 50 at his home in Louisville, KY. He was born in 1969 in Stockport, Cheshire England and traveled the world before settling down in Louisville. He was a beloved friend, brother, son, and father of five. He loved his children more than anything and spent most of his time with them. He was a talented writer, musician, chess player, and craftsman. He enjoyed studying art, literature, and history. He was remarkably funny, honest and brave. He is survived by his children; Elizabeth, Rebecca, Anna, Margaret and Liam Walsh; his siblings William (Suha), Ann, Jane and Charlie Walsh; his parents Bill and Alice Walsh, and his dog Devante. Visitation will be held from 2-6 pm at Bosse Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25th with a service at 7 pm. The funeral mass will be held at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church on Friday, April 26th at 9 am.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
