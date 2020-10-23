Patrick Spalding
Louisville - Our wonderful son, Patrick Baynam Spalding, 51 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020, suddenly at his residence.
He will be sadly missed by his parents, Edward and Rebeca Spalding, and his sisters, Mary Hogan and Annie Damanna, as well as many other extended family and friends. Pat was known for his love of Jimmy Buffet, hot sauces and the out doors and was a member of Westport Road Baptist Church. He was a quiet, and loving guy and will be missed by all who knew him.
A private family memorial service was held, Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village in charge of arrangements.
