Patrick Spalding
Patrick Spalding

Louisville - Our wonderful son, Patrick Baynam Spalding, 51 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020, suddenly at his residence.

He will be sadly missed by his parents, Edward and Rebeca Spalding, and his sisters, Mary Hogan and Annie Damanna, as well as many other extended family and friends. Pat was known for his love of Jimmy Buffet, hot sauces and the out doors and was a member of Westport Road Baptist Church. He was a quiet, and loving guy and will be missed by all who knew him.

A private family memorial service was held, Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guest book, please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
5024269351
