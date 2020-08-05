Patrick Sullivan Bollinger
Prospect - Patrick Sullivan Bollinger, 63, of Prospect, KY and Columbia, Ky left this world on July 29 while on his farm surveying what he loved most in life. He was born on May 1, 1957 in Louisville, KY. He graduated from Ballard High School and went on to attend The University of Kentucky and was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He joined the Navy in 1977 and traveled the world before returning to Louisville to become immersed in Real Estate following in his family's tradition.
He had a passion for all things outdoors, hunting, fishing and finally taking care of his farm. He was a Lifetime Member of the NRA and over the years had been a member of the Pendennis Club, The Louisville Boat Club, Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Coot, Carp & Bogtrotters. He took many "trips of a lifetime" which he always explained to his wife, if I don't do it now, I won't get to do it at all. One of his favorite sayings was "sleep in your coffin" and so he was early to bed and early to rise. He loved his children unconditionally and was the most patient teacher and father that anyone could ask for. He taught both of his children about all things outdoors and they both hunted right alongside of him, carrying the tradition on. Many times he had dinner parties at his home and served venison unbeknownst to most of his guests. Everyone loved Patrick and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sheree; his son Christopher (Rebekah) and his daughter Caroline (Tyler) Flatt; his parents Paul & Patricia Bollinger, siblings Paul Bollinger, Jr. (Liz), Mark (Wibbie), Michael (Sara) and Clara Green (Randy); his in-laws Gaylord & Benita Long, brother in law Timothy (Lisa) Long; and a multitude of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
As he told his children every night before bed "Think about good things, like playing on the beach."
His family hopes to have a wake in his honor in the fall at his farm that he loved. In lieu of a service now you may donate to: Greenhill Therapy 1410 Long Run Road Louisville KY 40245 or the charity of your choice
.