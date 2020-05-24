Patrick Taylor MorganLouisville - Patrick Taylor Morgan (55) of Louisville, KY passed peacefully on Friday May 22, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.Having started kindergarten while living in Japan, Patrick developed a life-long love of travel that involved trips throughout Asia to visit friends and family. This also led to a career in finance where he was trading in the Tokyo exchanges while living in Chicago and working for Société Générale. Patrick's career in finance brought him to Louisville in 2002 for positions with ICAP, Ross Sinclair and most recently Morgan Stanley. Along the way, Patrick developed a proprietary trading strategy that resulted in a US Patent.While in Chicago, Patrick met and married the former Lauren Brenner. Lauren and Patrick celebrated their marriage on Martha's Vineyard during Tropical Storm Kyle. This was one of the few times over the last several decades when he was near the ocean without a surfboard or kiteboard. While spending most of his life away from the coasts, his love of the shore dates to his birth in Long Beach, CA and was the center of many family vacations. They were married for seventeen years and have three children.The son of Richard (deceased) and June Morgan, Patrick grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio and attended Gilmour Academy. He graduated from Hampden Sydney College where he studied History and French. These subjects stayed with him throughout his life as he would delve deeply into everything from the history of global trade to the origins of bitters.He is survived by his wife Lauren Brenner Morgan and their children Lydia, Dagny and Collins. He is also survived by his mother June, brothers Timothy (Elizabeth) and John (Sarah).Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28th in the chapel at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane followed by internment in the Memory Garden at St. Francis in the Fields.