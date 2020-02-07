|
Patrick Thomas Lutes, Sr.
12/3/1960-2/5/2020
It is with deep sadness that the family of Pat Lutes announces his sudden passing in his home on Feb. 5th, at the age of 59. Pat will be lovingly remembered and is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen; his children Jennifer, Patrick (Lee), and Simon; by his 3 grandsons, Patrick III, Covert, and John Alan; by his mother, Rosalie; his siblings Mike (Gina), Steve (Teresa), Karen (Brian), and Dan; his mother-in-law Henrietta Kaelin; along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John, his nephew, Stephen and his father in law, Ernest.. He met his bride at Lakeside Swim Club, where she lifeguarded and he played many games of basketball. He graduated from St. Xavier High School and the University of Louisville. Pat went on to become a financial advisor, owning his own company, Pathway Financial Solutions. Pat's greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. He was a die-hard Cards fan, loved betting the ponies (and winning), and ruled the Pinochle table! Pat was a devout Catholic, selfless, hard-working, kind, and generous man. He will be dearly missed at Saturday Rosary with his family, by his beloved dog Griff, and by all those who were lucky enough to have shared his life. Visitation will be Sunday February 9th, 2020 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday February 10, 2020 at St. Agnes Church located, 1920 Newburg Rd with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetary.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020