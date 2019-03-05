Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Patrick "Pat" Waskom Obituary
Patrick "Pat" Waskom

Louisville - Patrick "Pat" Waskom, 75 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday March 3rd, 2019.

Pat was the owner of Brainer and Waskom, Inc, he served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam Era, he was an avid golfer and member of Woodhaven Country Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Rosemary Waskom.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Merribeth Waskom, his daughter, Carrie McCauley (Randy), his son, Darren Waskom (Alicia), 5 grandchildren, Morgan Jimenez (Andrew), Patrick Waskom, Chesla Johnson, Jaystin Johnson and Dakota Waskom.

Visitation will be Wednesday March 6th, 2019 from 1PM to 8PM, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Services will be Thursday at 11AM at the Funeral Home, with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In Lieu of Flowers, Donations can be made to K9's for Warriors.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
