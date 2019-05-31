|
Patsie E. Lewis
Louisville - 91, passed away on May 25, 2019. She is survived by her children Rochelle Brown, Rebecca Minnett, Robert Lewis, Jr., Ricky Lewis, Rhonda Lewis, Romelle Farmer, Julia Shultz, and Roxanne Lewis; 26 grandchildren; 59, great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 with visitation at 10 am and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Oakland Baptist Church, 1226 Algonquin Parkway. Entombment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Professional services provided by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019