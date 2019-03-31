Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beargrass Christian Church
4100 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Beargrass Christian Church
4100 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY
Patsy Callahan (Ball) Bandt Obituary
Patsy Callahan (Ball) Bandt

Louisville - 87, passed away, March 24, 2019 at Norton's Brownsboro. She was born June 9, 1931 in Henry County, Kentucky to the late Paul and Jessica Raisor Ball.

She was a member of Beargrass Christian Church, and retiree of the Old Bacon's Department Store. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, George Callahan.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Bandt; sons, Steve Callahan (Paula Jean), Gary Wesley Callahan; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be 12 noon, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Ky 40207. Visitation will be 10:00 am until the time of service, Monday at the church. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
