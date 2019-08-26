|
Patsy Carolyn Carby Majors
Louisville - Patsy Carolyn Carby Majors, 72, of Louisville, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 12 days shy of her birthday. She was born in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of the late Beulah May and Noel Coffey and John Carby.
Known fondly to many as Carolyn, Princess Caroline, or Carol if you wanted a rile, most knew her as their beloved Sissy. She often wore her favorite color red, referred to herself as the Princess, was never expected to be on time (always fashionably late), and she loved frogs. Carolyn spent her career caring for people, primarily in the field of dentistry. She retired from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and previously worked at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center and other private dental practices. She was of the Nazarene faith and a member of the New Chapel Methodist Church of Jeffersonville. Her faith in God sustained her throughout her life and she showed her faith by example.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers and sister-in-law, Fred (Claudia) Carby, Daniel Keith Carby and Ronnie Coffey.
Survivors include her only daughter, who will forever be her angel baby, Melissa Majors; one sister, Myra (Ken) Lochner; sister-in-law, Maria Majors; nieces and nephews, Tommy (Lisa) Carby, Maylyn Carby, Scott (Heather) Majors, Megan Majors, Shawn Coffey and Tiffany (Eric) Sokolowski; great-nieces and great-nephew, Tyler, Taylor and Tori Carby, Morgan, Jordan and Erin Donahue, and Sara Sokolowski (her Aunt Sissy's mini-me).
Funeral services will take place at 1p.m. Wednesday, August 28th at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd with burial to follow. Interment will be in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m.to 8p.m. Tuesday, August 27th at the funeral home.
Highlands Funeral Home of Louisville will be handling arrangements: www.highlandsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019