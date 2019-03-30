|
Patsy Jean Murphy Maupin
Louisville - Patsy Jean Maupin, 88, passed from this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019 and smiled her way into Heaven. She was born on August 14, 1930 in Louisville to Willard and Minnie Lee Murphy. Patsy loved to dance, could always find her at the "Y" on Friday nights and Gremlin Corner on Saturday.
She graduated from Shawnee High in 1948 and married Kenneth (Gene) Maupin, May 28, 1949.
Patsy worked for Diehl Pump & Supply until 1956 and then raised her 3 girls. She was a fabulous seamstress, cook, and most of all the best Mom. Traveling, bridge, entertaining and her grandchildren made her happy. In 1975, she went to work for Builders Exchange of Louisville and retired after 25 years of service on June 1, 2000. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Minnie Lee Murphy, and sister, Norma Wiedmar.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Gene; daughters, Gail Schank (David), Linda Tewell (Terry), and Gena Horn; grandchildren, Sarah and Emily Schank, Shelley and Michael Tewell, Baylee and David Horn.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm on Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or St Jude.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019