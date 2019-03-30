Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Maupin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Jean Maupin


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patsy Jean Maupin Obituary
Patsy Jean Murphy Maupin

Louisville - Patsy Jean Maupin, 88, passed from this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019 and smiled her way into Heaven. She was born on August 14, 1930 in Louisville to Willard and Minnie Lee Murphy. Patsy loved to dance, could always find her at the "Y" on Friday nights and Gremlin Corner on Saturday.

She graduated from Shawnee High in 1948 and married Kenneth (Gene) Maupin, May 28, 1949.

Patsy worked for Diehl Pump & Supply until 1956 and then raised her 3 girls. She was a fabulous seamstress, cook, and most of all the best Mom. Traveling, bridge, entertaining and her grandchildren made her happy. In 1975, she went to work for Builders Exchange of Louisville and retired after 25 years of service on June 1, 2000. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Minnie Lee Murphy, and sister, Norma Wiedmar.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Gene; daughters, Gail Schank (David), Linda Tewell (Terry), and Gena Horn; grandchildren, Sarah and Emily Schank, Shelley and Michael Tewell, Baylee and David Horn.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm on Sunday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or St Jude.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now