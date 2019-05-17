Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Lois Coffey


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patsy Lois Coffey Obituary
Patsy Lois Coffey

Louisville - age 72, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1946 to the late Robert and Willa Mae Allen. Patsy was a member of the traveling gospel group, The Motet Singers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Vicky Boggs.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Coffey; children, Stephen Coffey (Mary), Debbie Nardi (Scott), and Robert Coffey (Elaina); one sister, Cathy Hendrickson (Tom); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and caregiver, Pamela Sue Hensley.

Funeral Services will be at 1 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 4317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 - 8 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Jdrf.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now