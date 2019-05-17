|
|
Patsy Lois Coffey
Louisville - age 72, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1946 to the late Robert and Willa Mae Allen. Patsy was a member of the traveling gospel group, The Motet Singers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Vicky Boggs.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Coffey; children, Stephen Coffey (Mary), Debbie Nardi (Scott), and Robert Coffey (Elaina); one sister, Cathy Hendrickson (Tom); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and caregiver, Pamela Sue Hensley.
Funeral Services will be at 1 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 4317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 - 8 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Jdrf.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019