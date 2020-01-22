Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Gipson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Louise Gipson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Louise Gipson Obituary
Patsy Louise Gipson

Louisville - 82, passed away on January 21, 2020. Patsy graduated from Presentation High School. She was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church. Patsy enjoyed spending Friday nights playing BINGO with her family at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Mar Frances and Raymond Harley Gipson and brother, John R. Gipson.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, William "Billy" Willis; her sister, Charlotte "Birdie" Renz; her fur babies, Stripes and Talula; step-daughters and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.

Her Funeral Service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -