|
|
Patsy Louise Gipson
Louisville - 82, passed away on January 21, 2020. Patsy graduated from Presentation High School. She was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church. Patsy enjoyed spending Friday nights playing BINGO with her family at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Mar Frances and Raymond Harley Gipson and brother, John R. Gipson.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, William "Billy" Willis; her sister, Charlotte "Birdie" Renz; her fur babies, Stripes and Talula; step-daughters and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.
Her Funeral Service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020