Patsy Rose Hodges Blair
Louisville - Patsy Rose Hodges Blair, 85, died Friday, June 28, at her home where she has been lovingly cared for & surrounded by family.
Born and raised in Bonnieville, KY, daughter of Owen F Hodges and Lillian R Luttrell, she met and eventually married Jiggs in 1951. With the exception of the time she ran the deli in the grocery store they opened in Horse Cave, Ky, most of Patsy's life "career" was as a Domestic Goddess; her pride and joy being her children. Her life rotated around her husband and family, providing home-cooked meals with exquisite taste and keeping an immaculate home. There were never strangers in her kitchen - this Southern lady welcomed all as extended family of whom she fed & served refreshing drinks. No one ever left hungry from this warm & loving home.
This family has lost their grand matriarch; her loss will forever remain unfilled & our hearts forever saddened. Our comfort is only in knowing she is reunited with her love for eternity.
Patsy is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband of 65 years, Eugene T. "Jiggs" Blair, who predeceased her on March 5, 2016. She leaves behind her daughters Tawana J Tharpe (Dale, deceased), & Sheena R Burke (Jamie); her sons Eugene T "Tommy" Blair, Jr (Dawn), & Christopher E Blair (Jill); her sister Mary Herndon (Dorris); her brother William F (Billy) Luttrell (Aleshia); her much adored 14 grandchildren, & all of her very special great & great-great grandchildren; sister in law Betty Bowman (Eddie, brother/deceased) & brothers in law, Ervin & Dennis (Connie) Blair.
Funeral service 10 am Tuesday, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 3-7 pm Monday at Pearson's.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019