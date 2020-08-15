Pattie Renee Burns
Louisville - 65, passed away August 08, 2020
She was a member of South End Church of Christ
Pattie was employed with Jefferson County Public School system until her health failed , and formerly employed at West Broadway Church of Christ, Newburg Church of Christ and Laken Cosby Concrete Construction.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am at A. D. Porter & Sons funeral home 1300 W. Chestnut Street , with funeral to follow at 11am, burial: Calvary Cemetery Online Condolences: www.adporters.com