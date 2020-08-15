1/1
Pattie Renee Burns
Pattie Renee Burns

Louisville - 65, passed away August 08, 2020

She was a member of South End Church of Christ

Pattie was employed with Jefferson County Public School system until her health failed , and formerly employed at West Broadway Church of Christ, Newburg Church of Christ and Laken Cosby Concrete Construction.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am at A. D. Porter & Sons funeral home 1300 W. Chestnut Street , with funeral to follow at 11am, burial: Calvary Cemetery Online Condolences: www.adporters.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
AUG
22
Funeral
11:00 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
