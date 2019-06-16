|
|
Patty Faye Cline
Louisville, KY - 87, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2019. She was a member of Highview Baptist Church, Southwest Chapter. She retired as a bookkepper from Jefferson County Board of Education. Patty enjoyed making dolls for the Doll Ministry and was an avid UK fan. She was a loving mother and grandmother who would put her family before herself. Patty touched many lives with her kindness and giving heart. She will be truly missed by her family and those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Cline, Sr. and grandson, Michael Gregory Cline.
Patty is survived by her sons, Al Cline, Jr. and Jeff (Lisa) Cline; granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Cline, great-grandchildren, Kyiana Storm Kline and Alexander Michael Kline; siblings, Jim Speaks, Jackie Speaks, Wayne Speaks and Joan Jones and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 4pm-8pm. A celebration of Patty's life will be Thurday, June 20, 2019, beginning at 11am at the chapel of the funeral home.
Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019