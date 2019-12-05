|
Patty Williams
English - Patty A. (Stucker) Williams, 65, of English, IN was born on June 29, 1954, and passed away Thursday December 5, 2019. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, she worked and retired from Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital after 46 years of service. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Ron, 2 daughters, Traci and Mary Ann; a stepson, Kevin; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and a sister, Theresa Willis of Louisville. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Buddy and Mary Lou Stucker of Louisville and a grandchild Rae Ann. Cremation has been chosen. A memorial service will be held at 5 pm Saturday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. The family will receive visitors after 3 pm Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019