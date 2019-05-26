|
Paul A. Fleitz. MD
Louisville - Paul A. Fleitz, MD
"It is in dying that we are born to eternal life"
He is survived by his Wife Elizabeth, children Paul, Jr (Kate), Angie (Mark), and Susan who died at birth. He is also survived by grandchildren Emily and Ned; nieces and nephews, Karen and Jean; Mike, Lisa, Terri, Dianna and their mother Mary; uncle Ron and his children, Joe, Kim, and Lisa; and aunt Mary and Sarah.
Dr. Fleitz enjoyed the practice of anesthesiology. The people, the work, and the medical organizations in which he served.
He was a lifelong fan and champion of Flaget High School and the University of Louisville.
Many thanks to the staff at Baptist East, Nazareth Home, and St. Agnes Church and its members. The receiving of Holy Communion from Our Lady of Lourdes was a blessing. We are grateful to neighbors and friends for their kindness.
He was a faithful man who thought of others before himself in life and in dying.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00am on August 10, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road with a reception to follow.
Prayers and gifts to the Franciscan Monastery (Mount Saint Francis, IN) or Passionist Community (Sacred Heart Monastery, Louisville, KY).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019