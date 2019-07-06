Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Hwy.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
5431 Johnsontown Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. King


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. King Obituary
Paul A. King

Louisville - passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

He was the President of Pickrell and Craig and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Janet M. King; his parents, Arthur and Leona King; two brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by his children, Kevin King, Brian King (Dawn), Karen King, and Jeff King (Crista); granddaughters, Brianna, Marissa, and Katy King; and sister, Martha Anderson.

His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Rd. with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. His visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to his church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now