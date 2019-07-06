|
|
Paul A. King
Louisville - passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
He was the President of Pickrell and Craig and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Janet M. King; his parents, Arthur and Leona King; two brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his children, Kevin King, Brian King (Dawn), Karen King, and Jeff King (Crista); granddaughters, Brianna, Marissa, and Katy King; and sister, Martha Anderson.
His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Rd. with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. His visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to his church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019