Paul A. "Pat" Thompson
Jeffersonville - Paul A. "Pat" Thompson, 82, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away June 22, 2020 at Riverbend Assisted Living. He was born on July 4, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Merle and Ruth Thompson. He was a business major at Butler University, and served with the United States Army Reserve. He was retired with AAA Hoosier Motor club and was a member of several civic and fraternal organizations.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, James Thompson and two brothers, Merle Thompson and Frank Thompson.
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sharon Hancock Thompson; two sons, Timothy Thompson and David Thompson; three grandchildren, Darr (Alex) Thompson, Shelby (Josh) Crone and Kamm Thompson; and four great-grandchildren, Lyla Crone, Kent Crone, Remi Thompson and Ridge Thompson.
Private entombment will be in the Kraft Graceland Memorial Park mausoleum. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.