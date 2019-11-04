|
Paul Albert Clark
Sellersburg - Paul Albert Clark, 75, of Sellersburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army who served in the Vietnam War. Paul was a member of the KYANA Antique Car Club in Louisville, KY for 30 years and a long-time member of Graceland Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife and was involved with the Golden Wing Association for 10 years. Above all of that, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Paul was born on May 11, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his son, William "Bill" Clark; and his parents, Howard and Golda Clark.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Glenda Clark; daughter in-law, Jennifer Clark; grandchildren, Jonathan (Paige) Clark and Tim Clark; and brother, Howard Clark, Jr.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Abundant Life Memorial Gardens in New Albany.
The family requests that contributions in Paul's memory be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019