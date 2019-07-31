|
Paul Allgeier
Louisville - Edwin "Paul" Allgeier, 86, died peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019.
He was a retired partner of the old American Homes Sanitation Company, a Navy veteran of the Korean Era, a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, a founding member of South Louisville/Okolona Rotary Club and a KY Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley.
He is survived by his children, Terri Yager (Dan), Dennis Allgeier (Kay) and Cindy Allgeier; grandchildren, Bethany Yager Houze (Mike), Jacob and Levi Allgeier, Alex and Nick Brislin, and Scott Yager (Kelly); four great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Klutz; and brother, Gilbert Allgeier (Bette).
Funeral mass is 10 am Friday at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 5915 Outer Loop with private burial. Visitation is 2-7pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Memorial gifts may be given to Sister Visitor.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019