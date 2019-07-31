Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
5406 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
5915 Outer Loop
Paul Allgeier

Paul Allgeier Obituary
Paul Allgeier

Louisville - Edwin "Paul" Allgeier, 86, died peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019.

He was a retired partner of the old American Homes Sanitation Company, a Navy veteran of the Korean Era, a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, a founding member of South Louisville/Okolona Rotary Club and a KY Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley.

He is survived by his children, Terri Yager (Dan), Dennis Allgeier (Kay) and Cindy Allgeier; grandchildren, Bethany Yager Houze (Mike), Jacob and Levi Allgeier, Alex and Nick Brislin, and Scott Yager (Kelly); four great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Klutz; and brother, Gilbert Allgeier (Bette).

Funeral mass is 10 am Friday at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 5915 Outer Loop with private burial. Visitation is 2-7pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.

Memorial gifts may be given to Sister Visitor.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019
