Paul Alvin Lynch
Overland Park - Paul A. Lynch, 82, of Overland Park passed away March 3, 2019. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Curé of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS; followed by Mass of Christian Burial. A Private inurnment at Holy Trinity Cemetery, New Albany, IN. will take place later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to https://www.lymphoma.org or https://www.hfsa.org/donate/.
Paul was born June 13, 1936, the son of Dennis and Jennie (Dragoo) Lynch, in Louisville, KY. He married Winona Knable on June 14, 1958 in New Albany. He served in the United States Navy during the beginning of the Vietnam War aboard a ship delivering supplies while being stationed in San Diego and Oahu. Afterward he earned a chemical engineering degree and worked for BF Goodrich in Louisville. He later attained his Law Degree from the University of Louisville and served as the Assistant State Attorney in Kentucky. Paul's family moved to Kansas City area and Paul began working for as an International Attorney for J.F. Pritchard Company and later Black & Veatch.
Paul is preceded in death by his four siblings, Bill Lynch, Jimmy Lynch, Catherine Beavin and Maureen "Reenie" O'Neil. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Winona (Knable); son, Tai Lynch and wife Kim; Suzy Thompson; Michael Lynch and wife Karen; Linda Cobler and Jeremy Humble; Rose Vanderpool and husband James; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his loving nieces and nephews. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.PorterFuneralHome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019