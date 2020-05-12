Paul Andrew Cotner



Paul was born April 6, 1928 in Central, Indiana to Raymond and Rozella Cotner. Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by his siblings Savilla Bliss, Raymond E Cotner Jr., Nyle Cotner, Martina Sonner, and Samuel Cotner. He is survived by his devoted younger brother and caretaker Ted Cotner. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.



Paul honorably served his country twice during war time in the United States Army. He would have been part of the invasion force of Japan, but President Truman probably saved his life when he dropped the two "big ones". He served the rest of his World War II enlistment as part of the occupational force of Japan. Paul was called again, rather unexpectedly, by the Army as an inactive reservist in the early stages of the Korean War when things were going badly. Two weeks after reporting to Fort Knox, he found himself in Pusan Bay, South Korea. After approximately one year, the army had enough trained personnel to bring "the old guys" home. After being honorably discharged, he returned home to southern Indiana.



Paul was a man of many talents and unique interests. He was an accomplished and award-winning ballroom dancer. He was an avid an excellent bowler. He was the very first person to roll a perfect game at the old Daisy Lanes Bowling Alley. However, perhaps his fondest interest was his farm on the Ohio River to which he retired in 1985, after thirty years of service at the Louisville Assembly Plant for the Ford Motor Company. Cotner Orchards was known all over the region for the delicious peaches that Paul grew. People would drive from over 100 miles away to buy peaches at the peach shed. The orchard also produced the highest quality apples, pears, walnuts, and pecans. Cotner Orchards was also home to the "Savilla Peach" and the "Stoker Black Walnut" both of which he created through hybridization.



The family would like to recognize the excellent services provided to Paul through the Veterans' Administration. The care and professionalism of every individual involved in Paul's case was simply outstanding. The family would also like to recognize the devoted and loving care that Paul received from his foster care givers Donna and Buck Weston. The family will be eternally grateful to Buck and Donna for the way they opened their home and hearts to Paul.



Unfortunately, due to the Covid19 pandemic, Paul's funeral service and burial will be private. A celebration of Paul's life with family and friends may be planned at a later date.



The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to New Amsterdam Cemetery Perpetual Care, 95 Toler Road NW, Corydon, Indiana 47112.



