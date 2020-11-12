1/1
Paul Anthony Gallagher
Paul Anthony Gallagher

Pekin, IN - Paul Anthony Gallagher of Pekin Indiana, Age 58, passed away on November 10, 2020. Born and raised in Louisville, KY and the eldest child of Fred and Pat Gallagher.

Preceded in death by his father, Fred Walter Gallagher, Jr. Paul will be lovingly missed by his wife Lori, his children: Josh, Jake and Hanna, his stepchildren: Jimmy, Chris and Justin, his mother Pat, his sister Kim, his grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who all loved him dearly.

Due to the current Covid restrictions, no memorial events are currently scheduled. Expressions of sympathy can be made by way of donations to the family in support of financial hardship. Donations can be directed to rcg8303@gmail.com paypal account.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
