Paul Anthony Weller Obituary
Louisville - Paul Anthony Weller, 82 of Louisville, passed away on September 26, 2019.

Paul Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marie Weller, a brother, Don Weller, and sisters, Bonnie Anne Weller, Mary Gail Mattmiller.

He is survived by his sister, Dana Weller and brother, Roy Weller.

A funeral service to celebrate Paul Anthony's life will be conducted at 1pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10am Tuesday until funeral time.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
