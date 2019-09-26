|
|
Paul Anthony Weller
Louisville - Paul Anthony Weller, 82 of Louisville, passed away on September 26, 2019.
Paul Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marie Weller, a brother, Don Weller, and sisters, Bonnie Anne Weller, Mary Gail Mattmiller.
He is survived by his sister, Dana Weller and brother, Roy Weller.
A funeral service to celebrate Paul Anthony's life will be conducted at 1pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10am Tuesday until funeral time.
Please visit us online at www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019