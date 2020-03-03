|
Paul Anthony Zabel
Louisville - Paul Anthony Zabel, Louisville, KY. Age 91. Born on October 28, 1928, passed away on March 02, 2020.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Ann Rapier Zabel, his parents Anthony G Zabel and Lenore Loeser Zabel, an infant son David Joseph and his sisters Micky Zabel Legal (Roy), Doris Zabel Lemke (Chris) and Carol Zabel Forcht (Tom).
Paul was a 1947 graduate of Saint Xavier High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during and after the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Army with the rank of Command Sergeant Major, the highest noncommissioned rank attainable. Paul retired from E I Du Pont after 37 years as a shipping and receiving manager. Paul and Joyce were also founding members of the Saint Martha Catholic Church Parrish.
Paul was a kind and gentle man whose main priority was providing for his family. With a can-do attitude and a work ethic to match, he always achieved his goal.
Paul is survived by daughters Donna M Zabel Mullen (Brian), Julie A Meece, and sons Robert P Zabel (Michele), Steve A Zabel and Richard E Zabel (Dana). Paul had 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
The family would like to extend thanks to Park Louisville. Executive Director Shawn Sanders and the entire Park Louisville staff cared for Paul as if he were family. Also, thanks to Hosparus of Louisville for their compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter of the .
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The Funeral Mass will be Friday at 10:00 am at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020