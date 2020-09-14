1/1
Paul Blandford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Blandford

Louisville - Blandford, Paul, 70, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with family close by. He was born in Springfield, Kentucky to Bill and Ann Blandford.

He started his career at GE and retired as Plant Manager after 25 years. He retired from his second career as owner and operator of AccuRite Machine and Manufacturing after 25 years. Paul served our country with service in the Army Reserves. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and a member of Fern Creek Christian Church. Paul was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his brother, Mike Blandford; and sister, Wanda Blandford.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 28 years, Sandy Blandford; children, Anna Maria Goss (Aaron), Amy Goss (Eric), Bill Whisler, and Matt Whisler (Gina); grandchildren, Austin, Skylar, Cameron, Willow, Laynie and Lilah; brothers, Pete (Christy), Gary (Carmel) and Terry (Kim) Blandford; sisters, Beverly Tobbe (Bob), Barbara Arnold (Mark), Brenda Boley (Russell) and Lois Beaven (Ken); Mother-in-law, Etel Beecher; Numerous nieces, nephews and god children; and constant companion, Bubba.

Funeral services for Paul will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fern Creek Christian Church; 9419 Seatonville Road with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held from 2 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to either Fern Creek Christian Church or to Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates (KODA).

Condolences may be shared by going online to www.Ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fern Creek Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved