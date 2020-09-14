Paul Blandford
Louisville - Blandford, Paul, 70, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with family close by. He was born in Springfield, Kentucky to Bill and Ann Blandford.
He started his career at GE and retired as Plant Manager after 25 years. He retired from his second career as owner and operator of AccuRite Machine and Manufacturing after 25 years. Paul served our country with service in the Army Reserves. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and a member of Fern Creek Christian Church. Paul was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his brother, Mike Blandford; and sister, Wanda Blandford.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 28 years, Sandy Blandford; children, Anna Maria Goss (Aaron), Amy Goss (Eric), Bill Whisler, and Matt Whisler (Gina); grandchildren, Austin, Skylar, Cameron, Willow, Laynie and Lilah; brothers, Pete (Christy), Gary (Carmel) and Terry (Kim) Blandford; sisters, Beverly Tobbe (Bob), Barbara Arnold (Mark), Brenda Boley (Russell) and Lois Beaven (Ken); Mother-in-law, Etel Beecher; Numerous nieces, nephews and god children; and constant companion, Bubba.
Funeral services for Paul will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fern Creek Christian Church; 9419 Seatonville Road with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held from 2 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to either Fern Creek Christian Church or to Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates (KODA).
